Conte prepared to walk away if he's not the answer to Tottenham's fortunes

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has indicated that he is prepared to walk away if he's not the answer to the club's fortunes.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Burnley in the Premier League last night, their fourth defeat in five top flight games.

The result left the North London side in 8th place in the table, seven points off the top four.

Advertisement

Conte says he might not be the man to lead the club forward.

In the Premier League tonight, it's sixth against seventh as Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Both clubs are looking to close in on the Champions League spots.

Gabriel Martinelli is available again having been sent off when the sides met in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.

Kick off is at 7.45.