Conte believes he has nothing to prove to anyone at Chelsea

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he has nothing to prove to anyone at Chelsea.

He'll come up against his former club for the first time since his sacking in 2018, when the London rivals face off in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final this evening.

Chelsea have included striker Romelu Lukaku in their squad after the Belgian publicly apologised for comments made in an interview where he said he was unhappy at the club.

While the EFL are set to decide later today on Liverpool’s request to have tomorrow’s semi-final first leg against Arsenal postponed.

The Merseyside club was forced to cancel training yesterday due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests.