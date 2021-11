The head of the women's tennis tour has expressed his concern over the safety of Peng Shuai.

The Chinese tennis player has not been seen or heard from since making an allegation of sexual abuse against a former Chinese state official.

An email to Steve Simon - claiming to be from Peng - called the allegation false, and said she was safe and well.

But the W-T-A chairman says that mail has only increased his concerns about Peng's safety.