Collins out for friendly with New Zealand

Nov 20, 2023 12:48 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins has been ruled out of tomorrow's friendly with New Zealand.

The Kildare native sustained an ankle ligament injury in Saturday's loss to the Netherlands.

Manager Stephen Kenny is hopeful, however, that Evan Ferguson will be fit.

The Brighton attacker was substituted early in the second half in Amsterdam.

Spanish midfielder Gavi looks set to miss next summer's European Championships.

His club, Barcelona, has confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Spain's win over Georgia last yesterday.

The 19-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days.

