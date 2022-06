First Division club Cobh Ramblers have parted ways with manager Darren Murphy.

It comes following Wexford FC's 3-0 win over to the Cork side in St Colman Park last night which left the Rams with just 2 wins in 17 games.

Cobh will now begin the search for a third manager in 12 months as Murphy began his tenure as a replacement for Stuart Ashton last July.

Advertisement

They will appoint a caretaker boss ahead of Friday's derby match with Cork City at Turner's Cross.