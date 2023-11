The Women's Super League and Championship have announced that all 24 clubs have voted in favour of forming a new body, which will oversee the professional game from the start of next season.

The organisation will take control from the Football Association, which has run the W-S-L since 2010, with each club in the top two tiers acting as shareholders.

It is hoped the change in structure will capitalise on the rapid rise of women's football in recent years.