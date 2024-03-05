Club Teams of the Year announced

All-Ireland club football champions Glen lead the way with six players included on the AIB Club Team of the Year.

Beaten finalists St Brigid's have four players included, while two Kilmacud Crokes players make the selection.

There's one award each for Castlehaven, Naas and Scotstown.

Advertisement

Conor Glass, Shane Walsh and Ben O'Carroll are all in the running to become Club Footballer of the Year.

==

On the hurling team, champions St Thomas' have six players included while O'Loughlin Gaels have four.

Advertisement

Three Ballygunner players make the 15, while there are two awards for Cushendall.

Paddy Deegan, David Burke and David Fogarty are the players nominated for the Club Hurler of the Year award.