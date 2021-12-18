Clanmaurice through to All-Ireland Camogie Final

Clanmaurice have secured a place in the Junior A Club All-Ireland final after defeating Athleague of county Rosscommon.
The match which took plat in Ennis finished 1-11 to 0-06 in favor of Clanmaurice.
