Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice face Raharney once again

Feb 19, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice face Raharney once again Clanmaurice face Raharney once again
Share this article

Clanmaurice once again face Raharney of Westmeath tomorrow in the All-Ireland Club Junior Camogie Semi-Final.

That game will take place in Banagher at 2pm.

This will make for a very competitive and entertaining game as these two teams are no strangers to each other having met back in January when they met in the 2020 AIB All-Ireland junior club camogie final.

Advertisement

Raharney came away with the win that day with Clanmaurice winning the previous contest between the two.

Mike Enright coach of Clanmaurice spoke to us ahead of the contest:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus