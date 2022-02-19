Clanmaurice face Raharney once again

Clanmaurice once again face Raharney of Westmeath tomorrow in the All-Ireland Club Junior Camogie Semi-Final.

That game will take place in Banagher at 2pm.

This will make for a very competitive and entertaining game as these two teams are no strangers to each other having met back in January when they met in the 2020 AIB All-Ireland junior club camogie final.

Raharney came away with the win that day with Clanmaurice winning the previous contest between the two.

Mike Enright coach of Clanmaurice spoke to us ahead of the contest:

