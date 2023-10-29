Advertisement
Sport

City win Manchester derby

Oct 29, 2023 17:48 By radiokerrysport
City win Manchester derby
Share this article

Manchester City eased to a 3-nil win over Manchester United in the derby to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Erling Haaland got a brace, while Phil Foden was also on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

Supporters from both sides of Manchester joined to pay tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off.

Advertisement

Liverpool showed their support to the absent Luis Diaz during their 3-nil Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

The winger missed the match after reports his parents had been kidnapped in his home country of Colombia.

Aston Villa eased to a 3-1 victory against Luton as they took maximum points for a 12th time in a row at Villa Park.

Advertisement

Everton got the better of West Ham 1-nil in the first match since the death of their chairman Bill Kenwright.

Brighton and Fulham drew 1-all.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rangers beat Hearts
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
County finals wrap
Sport

County finals wrap

Oct 29, 2023 17:07
Advertisement

Recommended

County finals wrap
Sport

County finals wrap

Oct 29, 2023 17:07
New book records 500 species of fungi in Killarney National Park
NHL in mourning following death of Nottingham Panthers player
McKibben ties for ninth
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus