City win Manchester derby

Manchester City eased to a 3-nil win over Manchester United in the derby to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Erling Haaland got a brace, while Phil Foden was also on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

Supporters from both sides of Manchester joined to pay tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off.

Liverpool showed their support to the absent Luis Diaz during their 3-nil Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

The winger missed the match after reports his parents had been kidnapped in his home country of Colombia.

Aston Villa eased to a 3-1 victory against Luton as they took maximum points for a 12th time in a row at Villa Park.

Everton got the better of West Ham 1-nil in the first match since the death of their chairman Bill Kenwright.

Brighton and Fulham drew 1-all.