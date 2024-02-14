Advertisement
City Have One Foot In The Qtr Finals

Feb 14, 2024 10:43 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City scored in stoppage time of each half to wrestle control of their Champions League last-16 tie with Copenhagen.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were the men to profit from injury time, as City ran out 3-1 winners in the Danish capital.

City boss Pep Guardiola says he was very happy with how his side performed against a tough Copenhagen side.

Also last night, a magical solo effort from Brahim Diaz was enough to give Real Madrid a 1-nil win at R-B Leipzig.

The second legs of both ties will be played three-weeks from tonight.

There are two more first legs tonight, with Lazio welcoming Bayern Munich.

And Paris Saint-Germain play Real Sociedad - they're both at 8pm.

