Chelsea have started the season how they ended the last - by collecting European silverware.

They beat Villarreal 6-5 on penalties in Belfast to win the UEFA Super Cup.

The game itself had finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Sub goalkeeper Kepa replaced Eduoard Mendy just before the end of extra time and the Spanish stopper saved the decisive spot kick from Raul Albiol.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised Mendy for his attitude.