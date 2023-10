Chelsea won a game in London - away from Stamford Bridge - for the first time in exactly a year last night.

First-half goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja saw them come away from Fulham with a 2-nil victory.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with his side's display

Tonight, Luton Town will look to build on their win at Everton when Burnley visit Kenilworth Road tonight.

Kick-off there is at 8.