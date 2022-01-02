Chelsea vs Liverpool the pick of todays Premier League action

Chelsea and Liverpool will look to keep their Premier League title challenges alive this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side entertain the Reds in the main game of the day.

Going into the game the Blues, who sit second in the table, are just one point ahead of the visitors in third.

Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sideline after returning a suspected positive test for Covid-19 yesterday.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at half-past-4.

Before that Brentford host Aston Villa.

While Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton with all of those games underway from 2-o'clock.

The Seagulls have an excellent domestic away record so far this season, losing only once on the road.

Manager Graham Potter says this is down to a number of factors.