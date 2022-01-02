Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea vs Liverpool the pick of todays Premier League action

Jan 2, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea vs Liverpool the pick of todays Premier League action Chelsea vs Liverpool the pick of todays Premier League action
Share this article

Chelsea and Liverpool will look to keep their Premier League title challenges alive this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side entertain the Reds in the main game of the day.

Going into the game the Blues, who sit second in the table, are just one point ahead of the visitors in third.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sideline after returning a suspected positive test for Covid-19 yesterday.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at half-past-4.

Before that Brentford host Aston Villa.

Advertisement

While Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton with all of those games underway from 2-o'clock.

The Seagulls have an excellent domestic away record so far this season, losing only once on the road.

Manager Graham Potter says this is down to a number of factors.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus