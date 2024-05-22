Advertisement
Chelsea Looking For A New Manager

May 22, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea Looking For A New Manager
Chelsea are once again on the hunt for a new manager.

It follows the mutual decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after just a solitary season in charge.

The Argentine, who signed a two year contract last summer, led them to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

Stuttgart boss Sebastien Hoeness, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and ex-Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are among the early contenders to replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet tells Sky Sports News, he was expecting Pochettino to continue building this summer.

McKenna achieved back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League at Portman Road - ending the club's 22-year top flight absence.

McKenna tells Sky Sports News, success like that will always cause people to sit up and take notice.

