Chelsea in control of Champions League tie

Sjoeke Nusken’s brace appears to have booked Chelsea a Women’s Champions League semi-final spot.

Emma Hayes’ side ran out 3-nil winners away to Ajax (pr: Eye-Ax) in the first leg of their quarter-final last night.

The second leg is at Stamford Bridge a week from tonight.

Elsewhere last night, Lyon came from behind in Lisbon to beat Benfica 2-1.

This evening, Swedish club Hacken play host to Paris Saint-Germain - that's at 5.45.

And Barcelona have made the trip to Norway to face Brann at 8pm.