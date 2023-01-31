Advertisement
Chelsea hoping to complete British transfer record deal

Jan 31, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
It’s transfer deadline day, with several major deals likely to be done by 11pm.

Chelsea are hoping to complete a British record 120-million euro deal for Benfica’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

There could be a mini-exodus from Chelsea today, with Conor Gallagher, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech all linked with moves away.

Tottenham will wrap up the 45-million euro signing of Spanish right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting today.

Last night, Leeds completed the loan signing from Juventus of American midfielder, Weston McKennie.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have rejected a women's world record bid from Arsenal for England forward Alessia Russo.

The London club reportedly offered more than what Barcelona paid Manchester City for the striker's international team-mate Keira Walsh - which was around 450-thousand euro.

