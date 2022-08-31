Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea Go Down To Saints

Aug 31, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea Go Down To Saints Chelsea Go Down To Saints
Share this article

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has accused his players of not being 'strong enough'.

The London club were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in the Premier League last night, suffering a second defeat in three games.

Tuchel wants his team to toughen up.

Advertisement

Elsewhere,

Everton manager Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "too important" to be allowed to leave before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

Advertisement

The forward, who's been linked with Chelsea, got their goal in last night's 1-all Premier League draw against Leeds.

As far as Lampard's concerned, he's going nowhere.

Advertisement

Fulham were 2-1 winners over Brighton as Aleksandar Mitrovic (pr: Mitrov-itch) scored his 5th goal in as many top flight games.

And it ended 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus