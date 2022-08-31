Chelsea Go Down To Saints

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has accused his players of not being 'strong enough'.

The London club were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in the Premier League last night, suffering a second defeat in three games.

Tuchel wants his team to toughen up.

Elsewhere,

Everton manager Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "too important" to be allowed to leave before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

The forward, who's been linked with Chelsea, got their goal in last night's 1-all Premier League draw against Leeds.

As far as Lampard's concerned, he's going nowhere.

Fulham were 2-1 winners over Brighton as Aleksandar Mitrovic (pr: Mitrov-itch) scored his 5th goal in as many top flight games.

And it ended 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Brentford.