After a dramatic night at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are through to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

They beat holders and eight-time champions Lyon 4-3 on penalties in their quarter-final after the tie finished up 2-2 on aggregate.

The win for Emma Hayes' side sees them join London rivals Arsenal in the last four.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg and PSG drew 1-1 - meaning the German side progressed 2-1