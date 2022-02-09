Advertisement
Chelsea are through to Saturday’s Club World Cup final

Feb 9, 2022 19:02 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea are through to Saturday’s Club World Cup final.

Romelu Lukaku’s first-half tap-in was enough for a 1-nil win over Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea will play Palmeiras in Saturday’s final.

