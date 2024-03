There was more penalty drama in the Champions League last night, this time in Madrid.

Jan Oblak saved twice in the shootout, as Atletico Madrid beat Inter on penalties to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Goals in either half from Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus booked Borussia Dortmund’s place in tomorrow’s draw.

Advertisement

The Bundesliga giants were 2-nil winners at home to PSV Eindhoven, winning the tie 3-1.