Advertisement
Sport

Champions Cup refs appointed

Mar 20, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrysport
Champions Cup refs appointed
Share this article

French official Pierre Brousset will referee Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie with Leicester.

The following day, Mike Adamson will lead an all-Scottish team of officials for Munster’s game away to Northampton.

And Andrea Piardi - who refereed Ireland’s win over Wales, and was assistant in the defeat to England - will oversee Connacht’s Challenge Cup tie away to Pau.

Advertisement

Paul Boyle has signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht.

The back-rower has amassed 87 appearances for the province following his debut in 2018.

France head coach Fabien Galthie claims some of his players put on too much weight between the World Cup and Six Nations.

Advertisement

He was addressing the media today after Les Bleus finished as runners-up behind Ireland.

Galthie has vowed to bring a young squad on this summer’s tour of Argentina.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland under-17s suffer heavy defeat
Advertisement
Frewen Cup won by Tralee CBS
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium review
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland under-17s suffer heavy defeat
Minority report backed by one Kerry TD recommends existing ban on assisted dying be maintained
Kerry TD says General Election should be called following Leo Varadkar’s resignation announcement
Man accused of Castlemaine murder leaves state custody after bail sureties of €27,000 lodged
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus