Champions Cup refs appointed

French official Pierre Brousset will referee Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie with Leicester.

The following day, Mike Adamson will lead an all-Scottish team of officials for Munster’s game away to Northampton.

And Andrea Piardi - who refereed Ireland’s win over Wales, and was assistant in the defeat to England - will oversee Connacht’s Challenge Cup tie away to Pau.

Paul Boyle has signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht.

The back-rower has amassed 87 appearances for the province following his debut in 2018.

France head coach Fabien Galthie claims some of his players put on too much weight between the World Cup and Six Nations.

He was addressing the media today after Les Bleus finished as runners-up behind Ireland.

Galthie has vowed to bring a young squad on this summer’s tour of Argentina.