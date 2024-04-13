Champions Cup progression for Harlequins

Harlequins have won a thriller with Bordeaux 42-41 to progress to the semi-finals of rugby union's European Champions Cup.
The English Premiership side held off a late fightback from their French hosts to reach the last-four.
