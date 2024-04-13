Advertisement
Sport

Champions Cup progression for Harlequins

Apr 13, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Champions Cup progression for Harlequins
Share this article

Harlequins have won a thriller with Bordeaux 42-41 to progress to the semi-finals of rugby union's European Champions Cup.

The English Premiership side held off a late fightback from their French hosts to reach the last-four.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Apr 13, 2024 18:09
Advertisement
Dublin win Division 1B
Women's Premier Division resumes
Advertisement

Recommended

Women's Premier Division resumes
Dublin win Division 1B
Celtic four points clear
Councillor slams "shambles of set up" as he urges for new bus stop in Farranfore
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus