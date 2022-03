Celtic remain three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership having beaten St Mirren 2-0 last night.

Second placed Rangers defeated St Johnstone 1-0 thanks to an early Glen Kamara goal.

Third place Hearts got the better of Aberdeen by 2 goals to nil.

Livingston are up to fourth following a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

Ross County were 1-nil winners at Motherwell, while bottom of the table Dundee finished goalless with Hibernian.