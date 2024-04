Celtic have moved four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-nil victory over St Mirren.

But they've now played two more games than title rivals Rangers - who face Ross County tomorrow.

Franny Kiernan reports

Third placed Hearts were 4-2 winners against bottom side Livingston.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone 2-nil, Motherwell and Hibs drew 1-all, while it finished goalless between Aberdeen and Dundee.