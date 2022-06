Westmeath will take on Cavan in this year's Tailteann Cup final at Croke Park.

Two goals from Lorcan Dolan and a Ronan Wallace strike gave the Lake County a big win over Offaly in the second of this afternoon's semi finals.

It finished Westmeath 3-22 Offaly 2-16.

Cavan booked their place in the decider after surviving a fightback from Sligo to win their semi final at GAA Headquarters by 20 points to 1-14.

The final will take place on the 9th of July.