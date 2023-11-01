Carabao Cup ties continue tonight

Northern Ireland midfielder Diane Maxwell proved the accidental Republic of Ireland hero last night.

Her goal ten minutes from time not only saw her side salvage a 1-1 draw with Hungary, it meant the Republic were promoted to League A of the Nations League.

Earlier in the evening, a Denise O’Sullivan goal two-minutes from time gave Eileen Gleeson's side a 1-nil win away to Albania.

That game had been suspended for nearly 90-minutes due to monsoon conditions in Shkoder.

Ireland finished top of the group with two games to spare and, in the process, secure at least a Euro playoff.

The son of a former Republic of Ireland ‘B’ international secured Port Vale's first ever Cup quarter-final last night.

Alfie Devine - son of Sean Devine - scored the only goal of the game as the League One club won 1-nil away to Mansfield in the Carabao Cup.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough were 3-2 winners away to Exeter.

The balance of the last-16 ties will be settled tonight.

Holders Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for an 8.15 kick off, after which the quarter-final draw will be made.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is "highly likely" to play on his first return to former club West Ham later.

The England international heads back to the London Stadium for the first time since his 105-million pound summer move across the city.

Whoever wins will book a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Rice's new boss Mikel Arteta says that should be enough motivation for his team.



West Ham boss David Moyes expects Declan Rice to be give a "warm welcome" when he returns to the London Stadium tonight.

Moyes says Rice should be celebrated for being the first West Ham captain to lift silverware in 43 years after their success in the Conference League last season.



The other games kick off at 7.45.

Blackburn will look to cause an upset away to Chelsea.

Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool.

Everton play Burnley.

And Championship high-flyers Ipswich take on Fulham.

In the Scottish Premiership, leaders Celtic host St Mirren and Rangers are away to Dundee.

Elsewhere, Hearts face Livingston, Motherwell meet Aberdeen and it's St Johnstone versus Kilmarnock.

All of those matches start at a quarter to 8.

Shamrock Rovers can leapfrog Shelbourne to second in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division tonight.

They are away to DLR Waves.

Elsewhere, Galway United play Cup finalists Athlone.