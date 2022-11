Cameroon came from behind to share the points with Serbia in a thrilling World Cup, Group G encounter.

Serbia led 2-1 at the break after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in first-half injury time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 early in the second half but Cameroon hit back with goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has been sent home after a pre-match disagreement with manager Rigobert Song.