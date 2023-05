Tipperary are said to be reviewing the punishment proposed for hurling manager Liam Cahill.

He's set to have no involvement in their next two games after a 4-week ban was suggested by the C-C-C-C.

Cahill's been punished for comments made towards linesman James Owens in last weekend's drawn game with Limerick.

If the ban is upheld, Cahill can have no involvement before or during Tipp's game with Waterford, nor a potential Munster final appearance.