Buzzer-beater keeps Warriors in playoff hunt

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors hopes of making the last eight of Super League remain intact after an incredible one point win away to Emporium Cork Basketball in the Ballincollig Community School on Saturday afternoon. It came right down to the wire as Warriors had just given up the lead with John Dawson laying up and adding the extra to leave the hosts one point up with 2 seconds on the clock. However Daniel Jokubaitis launched a stunning NFL quarter-back style length of the court pass to find Eoin Quigley who duly obliged to lay up the winner and after trailing by as much as 14 points at one stage snatch a most unlikely but fully deserved 88-87 win.

The opening quarter saw Dre Jackson open the scoring but the hosts took the early initiative with John Dawson, Jose Jiminez Gonzales and Adrian O’Sullivan combining to ease the hosts ahead but threes from Daniel Jokubaitis and Jackson turned the tide and in response to a Gonzales floated effort, Jokubaitis arced in a cracking three to see the Warriors lead 19-16 at quarter time.

The hosts shot out of the traps in the second quarter to stun the Warriors as they fired in 20 points through Keelan Cairns, Dylan Corkery, Gonzales and Adrian O’Sullivan by the midway point of the quarter. The Warriors resistance was limited to a Jackson score and two free throws from Jokubaitis. Keelan Cairns added from the line and inside to push the lead to 12 but back to back threes from Jokubaitis and Jackson kept the Warriors in touch. John Dawson added from either side of the arc but Dre Jackson replied in kind and at the half time buzzer Emporium Cork Basketball led by 47-37.

Advertisement

The Warriors needed a quick start to the third and Eoin Quigley duly obliged by driving to the board for back to back three point plays. Jokubaitis then took advantage of a foul outside the arc and with only 90 seconds of the quarter played the hosts had coughed up an incredible 4 fouls as their discipline fell asunder as the visitors cut the half time lead to 47-43. Emporium Cork continued to short circuit with Keelan Cairns and Kieran O’Sullivan receiving technical fouls as the Warriors kept chipping away at the lead. However four trips to the free throw line for the hosts restored their half time lead but Matija Jokic then lit up with a 10 point cameo to single-handedly wipe the advantage out. Kieran and Ronan O’Sullivan and Dawson combined to edge Ballincollig back in front but Jokubaitis got an open look from beyond the arc to cut the gap to 66-63 at three quarter time.

The Warriors stormed into the final quarter and new signing Rich Dunham marked his Super League debut with scores from inside and out and when Jokic did likewise the visitors took the lead for the first time since the opening score of the game. Emporium Cork’s response was immediate with two threes from Adrian O’Sullivan but a Fergal O’Sullivan special kept the Warriors one point ahead. A double from Pau Cami Galera wrestled the lead back for Ballincollig but when Dre Jackson twice weaved his way to the board and Jokic hit a belter of a three from the top of the arc the Warriors led 85-81. However, back to back three point plays from Gonzales followed by Dawson with just 2 seconds on the clock looked like the game winning scores. However, Jokubaitis inbounded the ball with a perfect length of the court pass to find Eoin Quigley who laid up to snatch the dramatic winner and seal a priceless 88-87 win.

Scorers:

Emporium Cork Basketball: Adrian O’Sullivan 20, John Dawson 16, Jose Jiminez Gonzales 14

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Dre Jackson 26, Matija Jokic 22, Daniel Jokubaitis 20

Advertisement

Next up for the Warriors is a another tough road trip as they face their arch local rivals Flexachem KCYMS at the Killorglin Community Centre next Saturday night in what promises to be another cracking local derby, tip off in Killorglin is 7.15pm

Warriors Head Coach John Dowling was delighted with the win and in particular the second half display and of course that final pass

He says the game had everything you would want from a Super League showdown

Advertisement

He says his charges now need to focus on next weeks local derby

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Pictures courtesy of Larry Ryan)

Emporium Cork Basketball's Ciaran O' Sullivan was gracious in defeat