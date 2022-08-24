Busy Night In The Carabao Cup

One Premier League side was beaten by lower league opposition, and another two were taken to penalties by lower league opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Fulham fell to a 2-nil defeat away to League Two Crawley Town.

Leicester needed penalties to beat Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Adam Idah marked his return from injury with a goal for Norwich, but they lost on penalties to Bournemouth after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Elsewhere last night, former St. Pat's winger Darragh Burns scored MK Dons' second in a 2-nil win away to Watford.

While Ronan Curtis scored twice, but couldn't prevent Portsmouth falling to a 3-2 defeat to Newport.

There were also wins in the competition for Crystal Palace, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Everton and Southampton.

Four more ties are down for decision tonight, with three of them involving Premier League sides.

Newcastle are away to Tranmere of League Two

Leeds entertain Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley.

And Brighton travel to Forest Green.

Tonight's other game sees Wycombe entertain Bristol City.

All of the matches kick off at 7.45.