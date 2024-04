Amy Broadhurst has reportedly been given the green light to compete for Great Britain at next month’s Olympic qualifier in Thailand.

The Dundalk native missed out on selection for Ireland in her weight class, with Grainne Walsh given another crack at qualifying.

According to the Irish News, teams must be submitted for Thailand by Wednesday, and Broadhurst already attended a Team GB camp in Colorado.

She qualifies for Great Britain via her English-born father.