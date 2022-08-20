Breen and Nagle roll in Belgium

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle rolled on stage 10 of Ypres Rally Belgium.
WRC reported how "Breen rolled his Puma into a ditch on a left-hand bend. Nobody was harmed, but there was a small fire which was quickly under control."
