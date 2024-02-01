Bradley Shines For Reds In Big Win Over Blues

It was a special night for Tyrone youngster Conor Bradley at Anfield last night.

The 20-year-old scored his first ever goal for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League.

He also provided an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Bradley's potential has been obvious for some time.

The win sees the Reds go five points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn't know if any players will be leaving before tonight's transfer deadline.

They're expected to be one of the busier clubs on the final day of dealing.