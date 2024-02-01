Advertisement
Sport

Bradley Shines For Reds In Big Win Over Blues

Feb 1, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Bradley Shines For Reds In Big Win Over Blues
Share this article

It was a special night for Tyrone youngster Conor Bradley at Anfield last night.

The 20-year-old scored his first ever goal for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League.

He also provided an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Bradley's potential has been obvious for some time.

The win sees the Reds go five points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn't know if any players will be leaving before tonight's transfer deadline.

They're expected to be one of the busier clubs on the final day of dealing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Littler To Make Premier League Debut
Advertisement
Thursday Badminton Results
McIlroy and Power In Action Today
Advertisement

Recommended

VIDEO: Kerry v Derry Review - Terrace Talk
Littler To Make Premier League Debut
Thursday Badminton Results
McIlroy and Power In Action Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus