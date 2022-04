Stuart Bingham is through to the World Championship quarter-finals.

The 2015 Crucible champion beat 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson 13-9 this afternoon.

Bingham will face the winner of the Judd Trump-Anthony McGill tie, which Trump leads 10-frames to 6.

Advertisement

John Higgins is also into the last-8 in Sheffield following a 13-7 victory over Noppon Saengkham.

The four-time champion will play the winner of Jack Lisowski and Neil Robertson’s match, with the former leading 9-7.