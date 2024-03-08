Advertisement
Sport

Bearman to replace Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mar 8, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Bearman to replace Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Share this article

British driver Oliver Bearman will make his Formula One debut at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old steps in to replace Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who's been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish boxer victorious
Advertisement
Kingdom to reveal team tonight
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

International Woman's Day: Woman selected to lead a farmers’ organisation in Kerry for the first time
MTU among universities urging academics to join PROMOTE project
Kerry business exhibiting at Germany’s leading travel trade fair
Irish boxer victorious
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus