Bearman to replace Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

British driver Oliver Bearman will make his Formula One debut at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The 18-year-old steps in to replace Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who's been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.
