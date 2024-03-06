Bayern Back On Form as City Have 1 Foot In The Qtr Finals

Harry Kane took his tally for the season to 33 goals last night, helping Bayern Munich reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

His brace saw Bayern win 3-nil at home to Lazio, to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Kylian Mbappe also netted a brace as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 away to Real Sociedad, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Manchester City should rubber-stamp their place in the quarter-finals tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 3-1 first leg lead over Copenhagen ahead of tonight’s game at the Etihad.

City are capable of winning back to back trebles, but Guardiola says it's premature to talk about that.



Elsewhere, Real Madrid hold a 1-nil lead ahead of their second leg with R-B Leipzig at the Bernabeu.

There’s also one last-16 first leg in the Europa League tonight, with Sporting playing Atalanta.