Barty and Osaka in Australian Open action today

The women's top seed and defending champion are both in third round action this morning at the Australian Open.

Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka will meet in round 4 if they come through respective matches with Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova.

Russian Karen Khachanov is the latest roadblock standing between Rafa Nadal and a potential 21st Grand Slam.

Advertisement

And third seed Alexander Zverev faces Romanian qualifier, Radu Albot.

Already today, there have been wins in round 3 for Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova.