Barty and Osaka in Australian Open action today

Jan 21, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
The women's top seed and defending champion are both in third round action this morning at the Australian Open.

Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka will meet in round 4 if they come through respective matches with Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova.

Russian Karen Khachanov is the latest roadblock standing between Rafa Nadal and a potential 21st Grand Slam.

And third seed Alexander Zverev faces Romanian qualifier, Radu Albot.

Already today, there have been wins in round 3 for Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova.

