Ballymac Patriot the fastest heat winner in Juvenile Classic

Ballymac Patriot was the fastest heat winner in the quarterfinals of the Juvenile Classic at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Monday night.

Owned and trained by Kerry man Liam Dowling, this son of Ballymac Cashout – Ballymac Wisdom showed brilliant early pace from trap one to win by four and a half lengths in 28.22. His kennelmate Ballymac Dapper grabbed second place with Delightful Maise back in third for trainer Padraig Regan.

Baby Bocko remains unbeaten for trainer Graham Holland as this son of Lenson Bocko – Shes Ordinary overcame his odds of 12/1 to land the opening heat in 28.42 after picking up the pace setter Kerogue Lady. Silverhill Adam ran a huge race to finish third for trainer Graham Holland. The 4/6 favourite Da Bold Falcon failed to qualify for trainer Jack Kennelly.

Advertisement

Carrigmore Grace gave Holland another qualifier after this daughter of Droopys Sydney – Carrigmore Dizzy won heat three in 28.48. She was fast away from trap three with the Noel Hehir owned/trained Ivy Hill Thunder a length back in second and Beaming Panther another three lengths back in third for Corona Ryan.

Coolavanny Otto also remains unbeaten as this son of Droopys Sydney – Westwind Jet won heat four in 28.55 for trainer Pat Buckley. There were some traffic problems in the race but Otto came out on top with his kennelmate Ower Cracker three and a half lengths back in second while Chambord was third for trainer Thomas O’Donovan.