Advertisement
Sport

Ballymac Patriot the fastest heat winner in Juvenile Classic

Feb 27, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrysport
Ballymac Patriot the fastest heat winner in Juvenile Classic
Share this article

Ballymac Patriot was the fastest heat winner in the quarterfinals of the Juvenile Classic at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Monday night.

Owned and trained by Kerry man Liam Dowling, this son of Ballymac Cashout – Ballymac Wisdom showed brilliant early pace from trap one to win by four and a half lengths in 28.22. His kennelmate Ballymac Dapper grabbed second place with Delightful Maise back in third for trainer Padraig Regan.

Baby Bocko remains unbeaten for trainer Graham Holland as this son of Lenson Bocko – Shes Ordinary overcame his odds of 12/1 to land the opening heat in 28.42 after picking up the pace setter Kerogue Lady. Silverhill Adam ran a huge race to finish third for trainer Graham Holland. The 4/6 favourite Da Bold Falcon failed to qualify for trainer Jack Kennelly.

Advertisement

Carrigmore Grace gave Holland another qualifier after this daughter of Droopys Sydney – Carrigmore Dizzy won heat three in 28.48. She was fast away from trap three with the Noel Hehir owned/trained Ivy Hill Thunder a length back in second and Beaming Panther another three lengths back in third for Corona Ryan.

Coolavanny Otto also remains unbeaten as this son of Droopys Sydney – Westwind Jet won heat four in 28.55 for trainer Pat Buckley. There were some traffic problems in the race but Otto came out on top with his kennelmate Ower Cracker three and a half lengths back in second while Chambord was third for trainer Thomas O’Donovan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Constitution Hill a major doubt for Cheltenham
Advertisement
Ferguson to miss Brighton’s FA Cup trip to Wolves
Keenan hoping to feature for Ireland against England
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP says vote to approve Nature Restoration Law is a victory for farmers
Ferguson to miss Brighton’s FA Cup trip to Wolves
Education Minister and Kerry TD defends gradual changes to school transport
Gardaí investigate taking of jeep and trailers in Scartaglen and Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus