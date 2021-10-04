Ballybunion win Women’s All-Ireland Fourball

All Ireland Champions Ballybunion Ladies won the Revive Active Four Ball on Sunday 3rd October 2021 in tough conditions at Strandhill Golf Club in Co Sligo.

In the semi final on Saturday Ballybunion beat West Waterford Golf Club 3 1/2-1 1/2. The players on that day were, Margaret McAulliffe and Ruth Fitzgerald, Susan Gilmore Kettler and Lady Captain Olga Kiely, Eileen Kenny Ryan and Marion Kennedy Hogan, Pat Joyce and Anne Marie Sexton, Meave Barrett and Siobhan Walsh.

In the final on Sunday Ballybunion played Ballycastle Golf Club winning 4-1. Irish Senior International Margaret McAulliffe and Ruth Fitzgerald won 2 up in the Top Match. Catriona Corrigan and Noreen Hitchen were narrowly defeated in the second match. Georgina Keane and Lorraine Canty won 2 up in the middle match and Eileen Kenny Ryan and Marion Kennedy Hogan 5 up in the fourth match. Pat Joyce and Anne Marie Sexton won on the 16th Hole in the final match to clinch the final for Ballybunion.

Team Captain Deirdre Dillane and her assistant Anne Marie Carroll accepted the Pennant on behalf of the team, the panel and Ballybunion Golf Club.