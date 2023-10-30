Advertisement
Sport

Ballon D'Or winners to be announced today

Oct 30, 2023 09:19 By radiokerrysport
Ballon D'Or winners to be announced today
The Ballon D'Or in both Mens and Women's football will be announced today.

Lionel Messi is a heavy favourite to pick up the award for the 8th time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

Man City goal machine Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are also up for the gong.

Katie McCabe is the sole Irish representative for the women's award.

The Arsenal full back has been rewarded for leading Ireland into their first World Cup and a semi final appearance with her club in the Champions League.

Spain's World Cup final goalscorer Olga Carmona and midfielder Aitana Bonmati are two of the favourites for that award.

