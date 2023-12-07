Axworthy To Stay With Kerry FC

Goalkeeper Lee Axworthy re-signs for the Kingdom ahead of the 2024 season

Kerry FC can confirm that goalkeeper Lee Axworthy has re-signed for the club in a deal which will keep him in Mounthawk Park for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign

Axworthy, an Irish national, made the move to the Kingdom during the summer transfer window in 2023. Originally born in Dublin, Lee lived in the Kingdom until he was 6 and went to primary school in Milltown. Lee’s aunty lives in Lispole and his grandparents are from Milltown, so Kerry roots are strong with our new goalkeeper who often visited the southwest in off-season breaks. Lee’s football career began in St Albans City before joining Brentford U19’s at the age of 16 before going on to the Brentford B team set up training alongside the main team. Lee made multiple appearances at U23 level facing the likes of West Brom and Oxford United.