Austin Stacks have lost the AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final.

They were beaten 2-9 to 1-10 by St. Finbarr’s from Cork.

What a start to the game as the Cork side goaled straight from the throw-in, courtesy of Cillian Myers Murray. Dylan Casey responded with a Stacks point but Finbarr's were next to score, putting over their opening point. Both sides had chances to add to their tallies in the opening quarter but there was no more scoring prior to the water break. Stacks trailed 1-1 to 0-1. Two Sean Quilter points within a minute upon the resumption put the minimum between the sides.

However, Finbarr's hit back with 2 successive points of their own to make it 1-3 to 0-3 after 20 minutes. The sides swapped points and the gap remained at 3 five minutes from half time. It was double scores on the half hour mark at 1-5 to 4 points and the Cork side put over twice more before the break as they led 1-7 to 0-4.

Stacks had two points inside the first 3 minutes of the second period to move within 4 points, Greg Horan and Shane O'Callaghan the scorers.

Horan pointed once more to make it a 3 point game and in the 38th minute they were just two down; 1-7 to 0-8. A Sean Quilter free meant Stacks were only down by the minimum at 1-7 to 9 points after 44 minutes.

It was after the water break and ten minutes from time when Finbarr's had their first score of the half, a point to double their lead. An Enda Dennehy goal two minutes from time appeared to put the seal on the Finbarr's victory. However, Stacks hit back with a point before a Sean Quilter goal set up a grandstand finish. Finbarr's had the last say, a point to guarantee their progression.