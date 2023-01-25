Attention turns to City Ground as Nottingham host Manchester United

Tonight, attention turns to The City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Casemiro is back from suspension for United.

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to a special atmosphere in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

They're heading to the City Ground for the first time since an 8-1 Premier League victory there in 1999.

Ten Hag believes the home crowd will be out for revenge.

Accrington Stanley will host Leeds United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

That's after they beat non league Boreham Wood 1-0 after extra-time last night.