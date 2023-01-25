Attention turns to City Ground as Nottingham host Manchester United

Tonight, attention turns to The City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final.
Kick off is at 8pm.
Casemiro is back from suspension for United.
Erik ten Hag is looking forward to a special atmosphere in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
They're heading to the City Ground for the first time since an 8-1 Premier League victory there in 1999.
Ten Hag believes the home crowd will be out for revenge.
===
Accrington Stanley will host Leeds United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
That's after they beat non league Boreham Wood 1-0 after extra-time last night.