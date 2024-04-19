Athlone for Kerry tonight

Kerry FC tonight go for back to back home wins in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom host Athlone from 7.45, having gotten the better of Longford last time out at Mounthawk Park.

Finn Harps will look to close the gap on First Division leaders Cork City to a single point when they go to Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Third plays fourth at Ferrycarrig Park, with UCD away to Wexford.

Bray Wanderers host Treaty United.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Galway United tonight.

Derry City start the night in second, and welcome Shamrock Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Bohemians’ return to form will be tested by the visit of Drogheda United to Dalymount.

St. Pats host Waterford.

And bottom side Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers.