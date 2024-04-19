Advertisement
Sport

Athlone for Kerry tonight

Apr 19, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrysport
Athlone for Kerry tonight
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC tonight go for back to back home wins in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom host Athlone from 7.45, having gotten the better of Longford last time out at Mounthawk Park.

Finn Harps will look to close the gap on First Division leaders Cork City to a single point when they go to Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Advertisement

Third plays fourth at Ferrycarrig Park, with UCD away to Wexford.

Bray Wanderers host Treaty United.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Galway United tonight.

Advertisement

Derry City start the night in second, and welcome Shamrock Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Bohemians’ return to form will be tested by the visit of Drogheda United to Dalymount.

St. Pats host Waterford.

Advertisement

And bottom side Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry hurling team revealed
Advertisement
Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League
1 game in WSL this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry hurling team revealed
Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League
1 game in WSL this evening
First home game as interim Ulster head coach for Murphy this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus