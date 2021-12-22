Arsenal Through to League Cup Semi Final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says opinions of his team have changed very quickly.

After being under pressure just weeks ago, Arteta's side are now fourth in the Premier League and into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

They beat Sunderland 5-1 last night to advance, with Eddie Nketiah bagging a hat-trick.

Nketiah says it's a competition Arsenal have placed an emphasis on.



Arteta wants his team to become more consistent.



The remainder of the League Cup quarter-finals take place tonight.

Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield with Leicester as they take on Liverpool.

Chelsea go up against Brentford, while Tottenham host West Ham.

The semi-final draw will be made after tonight’s games.

============

Manchester United look set to appoint Ewan Sharp to their coaching staff.

The former Toronto coach worked with interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow.

He was part of Chris Armas' management team at Toronto - Armas has also joined Rangnick's staff in recent weeks.

============

Tonight's Scottish Premiership fixtures are the last to be played in front of large crowds for at least the next few weeks.

Capacities are to be capped at 500 from St Stephen's Day in a bid to prevent a rise in Covid-19 Omicron cases.

After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Celtic aim to close to within four points of league leaders Rangers with a win at St Mirren.

Elsewhere Shaun Maloney takes charge of Hibs for the first time when they host Aberdeen and the bottom two face each other when Ross County travel to St Johnstone.