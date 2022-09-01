Arsenal Still Top After Villa Win

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in last night's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick for Manchester City in their 6-nil hammering of Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute goal gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield.

The Portuguese forward's strike, along with Roberto Firmino's goal secured the Merseysiders a second Premier League victory in a row.

Boss Jurgen Klopp admits the win could be crucial in the context of their season.

Advertisement

Tottenham and West Ham played out a 1-all draw, while it finished goalless between Bournemouth and Wolves.

West Ham manager David Moyes says they're starting to get a bit of rhythm into their season.

Advertisement

It followed on from an opening Premier League win against Aston Villa last weekend.

Moyes is pleased to see some of his summer signings fitting in well.

Advertisement

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

Manchester United bid for a third win in a row when they take on bottom side Leicester City.

Kick off at the King Power Stadium is at 8pm.