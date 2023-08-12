Arsenal start Premier League season with victory

Arsenal have held on for an opening 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
A late Forest goal set up a nervy finish in north London - where the match kicked off late due to issues with a new ticketing system.
Advertisement
Arsenal have held on for an opening 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
A late Forest goal set up a nervy finish in north London - where the match kicked off late due to issues with a new ticketing system.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus