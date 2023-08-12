Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal start Premier League season with victory

Aug 12, 2023 15:55 By radiokerrynews
Arsenal start Premier League season with victory Arsenal start Premier League season with victory
Share this article

Arsenal have held on for an opening 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

A late Forest goal set up a nervy finish in north London - where the match kicked off late due to issues with a new ticketing system.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Silver for Ireland

Aug 12, 2023 16:04
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Silver for Ireland

Aug 12, 2023 16:04
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus