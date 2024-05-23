Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision near Camp

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision near Camp yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving two cars occurred on the N86 at Doonore North at approximately 3:05pm.

All four occupants of the vehicles received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 20s, and a woman, aged in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

Another woman, aged in her 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.