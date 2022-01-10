Arsenal out; Villa at United tonight in FA Cup

Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford tonight.

They take on Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Kick off is at 7.55pm.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his players lacked 'hunger and drive' as they crashed out yesterday.

Lewis Grabban scored late in Nottingham Forest's 1-nil win over the Gunners at the City Ground.

Roberto Lopes featured for Cape Verde as they got their Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start last night.

The Shamrock Rovers defender played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Group A.

They take on Burkina Faso on Thursday.

Tomorrow night's Premier League game between Everton and Leicester has been postponed.

A combination of Covid cases, injuries and international call-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations have left Leicester without enough players to fulfil the fixture.

It was also called-off last month.